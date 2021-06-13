Cancel
Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $439,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

By Liza Goodheart
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. A number...

theenterpriseleader.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

200,797 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $7.61 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mutual Advisors LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,005 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksBayStreet.ca

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

10:08 AM EST - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. : Announced the launch of the Horizons Global Semiconductor Index ETF. Units of the ETF will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Other hedge...
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

3D L Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up […]
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Sells $12,150.00 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,416.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Linx S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:LINX)

NYSE:LINX opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12. Linx has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
MarketsCision

Enersense International Plc - Managers' transactions - Juha Silvola

Stock Exchange Release, 22 June 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Reference number: 743700XSMVPR48XIML56_20210622095912_52. (1): Volume: 12210 Volume weighted average price: 8.19 EUR. Tommi Manninen, Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs. Telephone: +358 40 043 7515. Email: tommi.manninen@enersense.com. Enersense in brief:. Enersense International Plc is a provider of zero-emission energy solutions....
East Hanover, NJStreetInsider.com

SilverSun Technologies Announces Cash Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.60 per share. The record date will be July 9, 2021, and the payment date will be July 16, 2021.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Declines By 15.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Stockscom-unik.info

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 51.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.