Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $439,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.