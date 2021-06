THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Praseetha, the state treasurer of the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party, has said that if the probe team approaches her for the case against BJP state president K Surendran for bribing CK Janu, she will give evidence. Praseetha said she will co-operate in any inquiry in this regard. She added she would provide the documents in her possession. Praseetha, meanwhile, demanded an inquiry into the money given to the NDA's assembly election campaign in Bathery. The court today ordered to file a case against Surendran for allegedly paying bribe. The Kalpetta court was hearing a petition filed by Youth League district president PK Navas. The order was issued under sections 171E and 171F of the IPC. Praseetha had recently released an audio clip of phone conversations with Surendran regarding the payment to Janu.