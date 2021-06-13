Insider Buying: Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Buys $149,280.00 in Stock
Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.theenterpriseleader.com