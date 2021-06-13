Ed McMahon’s former Beverly Hills mansion listed for $7M

A princely estate that was once owned by the comedian and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny CarsonSidekick, Ed McMahon, is set to rake in a whopping $7 million. The royal white Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills residence went on the market last month. It has a storied history as Funman nearly lost the property to foreclosure in 2008 – save for a close family friend who bought the mansion at 12000 Crest Ct. and rented it back to McMahon until his death in 2009, according to Los Angeles Times.