Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Ed McMahon’s former Beverly Hills mansion listed for $7M

granthshala.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA princely estate that was once owned by the comedian and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny CarsonSidekick, Ed McMahon, is set to rake in a whopping $7 million. The royal white Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills residence went on the market last month. It has a storied history as Funman nearly lost the property to foreclosure in 2008 – save for a close family friend who bought the mansion at 12000 Crest Ct. and rented it back to McMahon until his death in 2009, according to Los Angeles Times.

granthshala.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Real Estate
Beverly Hills, CA
Business
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Ed Mcmahon
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Funman#Los Angeles Times#Coldwell Banker#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.