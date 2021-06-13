Cancel
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

By Maurice Goldstein
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

#Sec#Boosts Stake#Skyline Champion Co#Sec#Curi Capital#Financial Group Llc#Fox Run Management L L C#Adv#Skyline Champion#Cfo#Barclays#Zacks Investment Research#Thestreet
