Conference of Chávez and Camacho Jr. ends between pushes

By Ty Davis
debatepost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mexican champion threatened to go out and knock out while the Puerto Rican seeks revenge for his father’s defeat. Julio Cesar Chavez Y Hector Camacho Jr. they finished between pushes the press conference that they starred in this Saturday in Guadalajara, prior to the exhibition that they will have next Saturday at the Jalisco Stadium, with the lawsuit between Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and the star of mixed martial arts, Anderson Silva, as a special attraction.

