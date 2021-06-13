Conference of Chávez and Camacho Jr. ends between pushes

A split decision loss to MMA fighter Anderson Silva could be the most embarrassing defeat of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's career. ANDERSON SILVA, a former star of the UFC, now 46 years old, is a mixed martial artist who’d only boxed in two pro bouts before and not since 2005. Boxing him was supposed to do something for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In Julio’s telling, it might tee him up for a rematch with Canelo Alvarez. It was certainly an eight round exercise that could have led Chavez Junior back to meaningful fights, but only if Junior did the bare minimum – if that is he won. But on Saturday night (June 19) in Mexico the son of a legend didn’t manage that. After eight rounds at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara he lost a decision.