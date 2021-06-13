Cancel
the prefecture condemns the non-compliance with health rules during the Biarritz-Bayonne match

By Ty Davis
debatepost.com
 9 days ago

According to the prefecture, the gauge of 5,000 people was not respected on Saturday, as was the ban on the sale of alcohol. The Biarritz club faces sanctions. Enough is enough. The Prefect of Pyrénées-Atlantiques has “strongly condemned” Saturday, June 12 the non-compliance with anti-Covid health rules, during the Basque rugby derby between Biarritz Olympique and Aviron Bayonnais, and seized the public prosecutor, according to a press release from the prefecture. The prefect is also studying “administrative sanctions likely to be taken”, according to this press release.

