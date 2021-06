BOSTON — Baseball bores some and is too slow for others. The game must adapt for a generation growing up with no attention spans, people who protest a sport with such scant action. Beauty still lies in its unpredictability. The allure of baseball arrives each afternoon, when a ballpark gate opens and no guarantees are promised. There is no clock, no ability to kneel it down or dribble out. Go to a baseball game, stay long enough and expect something never seen before.