Brad Pitt has played a number of iconic roles over the course of his illustrious career, from Interview with the Vampire’s Louis de Pointe du Lac to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Cliff Booth Another one of Pitt’s many roles that’s likely to stand out is his performance as charming drifter J.D. from Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise. Fans likely remember the actor’s cool and shady demeanor, as well as his pristine bod. Well, it turns out Scott went to great lengths to make sure the actor’s physique was glowing, as the director actually spritzed Pitt down with water himself while on the set.