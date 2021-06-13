Recipe: Sous-Vide CannaOil & Spinach Pistachio Pesto

A fresh and tasty first course, this reinterpretation of the famous pasta with clams goes very well alongside the flavor of pistachios. If you want to add a further note of freshness and acidity, you can also add some orange zest to this Spaghetti with pistachios and clams. A simple and very summery recipe, to be enjoyed with a nice glass of white wine next to it and which includes typical Sicilian ingredients. Obviously, you can choose any type of pasta you like, but our favorites are the classic spaghetti number 3: the pasta must be very, very al dente. Be careful about using salt in the pasta water, because the clams are already tasty and you risk to have the final result too salty!