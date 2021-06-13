Aigen Investment Management LP Has $316,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.theenterpriseleader.com