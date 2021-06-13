Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Aigen Investment Management LP Has $316,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

By Jeanne O'Marion
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

theenterpriseleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Management#Us Bancorp#Management Software#Paylocity Holding Co#Old Mission Capital Llc#Us Bancorp De#Keycorp#Wolfe Research#Payroll#Paylocity Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Software
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 61,149 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $382,555.08 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,509 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,016 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POSH. BlackRock Inc. purchased...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreases Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,678 shares during the period. frontdoor accounts for about 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.68% of frontdoor worth $31,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Buys 59,423 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $127.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.91% of Relay Therapeutics worth $28,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bp Plc Cuts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Several other institutional investors have also bought and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 6,229 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.