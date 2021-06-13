Cancel
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

By Maurice Goldstein
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 198.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

theenterpriseleader.com
