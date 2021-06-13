Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Pato O’Ward took the podium at the Detroit Grand Prix

By Ty Davis
debatepost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePato O’Ward took pole position at the Detroit Grand Prix and finished the race in third place. The Mexican Pato O’ward took the podium in Detroit, where he started from pole position (second this season), and at the end of this Saturday’s race he finished in third place and stay in the fight for the title.

debatepost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Rinus Veekay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip Ganassi Racing#Detroit Grand Prix#Race#Frenchman#Ericsson#0 1815#Mexican Arrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Detroit, MIMining Journal

Pato O’Ward charges to win, dedicates it to teammate

DETROIT — Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. O’Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old...
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Detroit Grand Prix produces IndyCar joy, anger and more

Say this for the Detroit Grand Prix: It stretches IndyCar drivers’ skill and will. While the Indianapolis 500 produces unique pressure because, well, it’s the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the event on Belle Isle is a two-day test of man and machine on a twisting, turning, sometimes-narrow and always unyielding road course.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Pato O’Ward ‘nails it’ in qualifying to win Detroit GP pole for Race 1 of doubleheader

Pato O’Ward captured the pole position Saturday in qualifying for Race 1 of the IndyCar Detroit GP doubleheader, turning a lap of 1 minute, 15.578 seconds. The Arrow McLaren SP driver will lead the field to green at 2 p.m. ET on NBC with his third career pole and second this season. He also started first in the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park, where he finished fourth in the Grand Prix of Alabama.
MotorsportsGwinnett Daily Post

Pato O’Ward takes IndyCar points lead with win at Detroit

Pato O'Ward of Mexico became the NTT IndyCar Series' first multiple winner of the season Sunday by capturing the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Race 2 at Belle Isle Park. O'Ward passed Josef Newgarden, who started in the pole position, and led the final three laps of the street-course race. He won by a 6.7595-second margin over Newgarden, who led for the other 67 laps. Alex Palou of Spain finished third in the 164.5-mile race.
MotorsportsBoston Globe

Pato O’Ward makes another splash — and fulfills a promise — with IndyCar win

Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. O’Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old from Mexico picked off the field then went wheel-to-wheel with Newgarden and finally completed the pass with just over two laps remaining. O’Ward ultimately beat Newgarden by 6.7595 seconds and dedicated the win to Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who was hospitalized overnight following his crash in Saturday’s first race of the doubleheader. ”I talked to Felix this morning and the important thing is that he’s OK, but I told him, ‘I’m going to win it for you,’ ’' O’Ward said. “I’m a man of my word, I wanted to get it done for him.” . . . John Force, 72, raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, N.H. Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Camaro.
MotorsportsSkySports

IndyCar: Arrow McLaren SP win for second time with Pato O'Ward in dramatic Detroit GP weekend

McLaren claimed their second win since returning full time to IndyCar at the Detroit GP, as Pato O'Ward also moved into the lead of the championship. A day after team-mate Felix Rosenqvist had been hospitalised following a big accident in Saturday's opening race at Belle Isle, O'Ward won from 16th on the grid in swashbuckling style to become the first two-time winner in 2021 after eight races.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

O’Ward beats Newgarden in thrilling Detroit closer

Pato O’Ward came out on top in the second race of the Dual in Detroit despite a dominant run by Josef Newgarden on the Belle Isle Street Circuit. In what was a thrilling finish to the 70-lap affair, the McLaren SP driver stormed from fifth at the final restart of the race to snag his second IndyCar Series win.
Motorsportsracer.com

O’Ward takes Detroit Race 1 pole

Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward claimed his third career pole position Saturday morning at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park. The young Mexican out-dueled Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi with a flying lap of 1m15.5776s around the low-grid and extra bumpy street course in the No. 5 Chevy. Rossi came close in the No. 27 Honda (+0.0808s), but it wasn’t enough to displace the 21-year-old phenom.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

I'm Really Not Sure How Pato O'Ward Saved This

I continue to be astounded by the wealth of young talent in IndyCar right now. Take, for example, Arrow McLaren SP's Pato O'Ward. The Mexican driver is just 22, yet he's already taken two wins this season at fearsome tracks—Texas and Belle Isle—and now, he's in contention for the 2021 save-of-the-year award.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Road America IndyCar: Palou wins, Newgarden robbed by car issue

Polesitter Josef Newgarden made a fine start and took the drafting Jack Harvey in they Meyer Shank Racing-Honda with him, leaving Colton Herta vulnerable to a pass from Will Power into Turn 5. but Herta re-passed him up the short drag to Turn 6 and Power lost momentum enough to cede fourth place to Alex Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.
Elkhart Lake, WIAutoweek.com

How Alex Palou Overshadowed Team Penske at IndyCar Road America

Alex Palou took a major step toward potentially winning the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series championship, earning his second victory of the season in Sunday’s Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Palou took advantage of pole sitter Josef Newgarden’s misfortune with two laps to go. Newgarden...