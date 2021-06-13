Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 57.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.theenterpriseleader.com