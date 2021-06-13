Cancel
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

By Joseph McCarthy
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 57.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

