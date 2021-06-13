Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.theenterpriseleader.com