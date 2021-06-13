Cancel
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

By Liza Goodheart
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

