Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $629,559.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.