Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

By Jeanne O'Marion
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

