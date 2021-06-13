Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.theenterpriseleader.com