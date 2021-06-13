Cancel
Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

By Liza Goodheart
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

theenterpriseleader.com
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $176,000 as […]
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,032 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,217 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for […]
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. A number of other...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 640 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Barrett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 2.2% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $43,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of SEI Investments worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC […]
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Billion Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,715,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. A number of other hedge funds...