Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $345,000 in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.theenterpriseleader.com