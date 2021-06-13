Cancel
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $345,000 in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

By Joseph McCarthy
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mutual Advisors LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,005 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to drive future growth. Rising demand for connected home products, improved supply chain and accretive subscriber base are likely to bolster its momentum in 2021. It is confident of retaining a competitive edge in new product introductions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. Solid work-from-home networking market, backed by a robust demand environment, is a major tailwind as well. However, the company operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market, and expects competition to intensify on price. High technological obsolescence of product portfolio leads to lower return on capital. Its business is highly seasonal in nature, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ClearBridge Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,189,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,431,000. Alliant Energy accounts for about 2.7% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
Marketstickerreport.com

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “. Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $345,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares […]
StocksWKRB News

Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells 37,883 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “. Separately, Northland Securities reiterated...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bp Plc Sells 1,393 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Ergoteles LLC Invests $329,000 in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Other hedge funds also recently made changes...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,129 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.