American International Group Inc. Buys 2,418 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)
American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.theenterpriseleader.com