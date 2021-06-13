Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 25,458 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.