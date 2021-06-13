Cancel
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

By Jeanne O'Marion
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

