Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.