Short Interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Drops By 61.2%
Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the May 13th total of 934,600 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.theenterpriseleader.com