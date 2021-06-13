Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Sells $124,644.10 in Stock
DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.theenterpriseleader.com