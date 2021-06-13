Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's Geely to press on with methanol vehicles, chairman says

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07viOl_0aSrzKXT00
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's Chairman Li Shufu attends Baidu's annual AI developers conference Baidu Create 2019, in Beijing, China July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Chinese automaker Geely (GEELY.UL) will keep working on vehicles powered by methanol even though the effort may fail, chairman Li Shufu said on Sunday.

Zhejiang-based Geely, among a small number of automakers developing methanol-powered vehicles, is testing methanol taxis in some western Chinese cities as well as developing methanol-powered trucks at its commercial vehicles unit.

Li said Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and 9.7% stake in Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), invested in Carbon Recycling International, an Icelandic company, to work on technologies to produce methanol with carbon dioxide, in a way to lower overall carbon emissions.

"We will keep exploring methanol vehicle technologies. Of course it might fail in the end, but currently we are still working on it," Li told an industry conference in the western city of Chongqing, without elaborating.

Methanol fuel would boost China's energy independence as the country has huge amounts of coal, which can be converted to methanol. Geely's Li has also said he expects methanol vehicles to be cleaner than gasoline models.

Li did not offer details of the technology. He has told Reuters that Geely would expand production of methanol-powered vehicles.

Geely is also developing battery electric vehicles, petrol-electric hybrid cars and hydrogen commercial vehicles.

China, the world's biggest auto market, is developing electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geely#Hybrid Cars#Daimler Ag#Chinese#Volvo Cars#Daimler Ag#Icelandic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
WorldICIS Chemical Business

Asia's electric vehicle market to surge in 2021 on China growth

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Asia's electric vehicle (EV) market will continue to grow at a fast pace, supported by strong sales growth in China, as more countries in the region look to support EV uptake to reduce emissions. EV sales in Asia are projected to jump by 78.1% year on year in 2021,...
Industryworldofchemicals.com

Clariant catalyst's helps to synthesize methanol from CO2 in China

CO2-based methanol production enabled by MegaMax catalyst – will play a key role in helping customers in China reduce carbon emissions. MUNICH, GERMANY: Clariant said its’ MegaMax catalyst series for CO2-based methanol production will help China reach its carbon neutrality target. Capturing and converting CO2 emissions is a cornerstone of the technology roadmap for addressing climate change. Synthesizing methanol from CO2 is a particularly valuable approach because methanol forms a building block for thousands of chemical products such as plastics, paints, cosmetics and fuels — including providing an energy storage carrier for hydrogen.
Energy Industryyicaiglobal.com

China’s Renewable Energy Impact Crosses Borders, REN21 Head Says

(Yicai Global) June 22 -- China is a key driver in developing renewable energy globally, with the Belt and Road Initiative taking the country’s impact beyond its borders, according to the head of the Paris-based green energy think tank REN21. China’s overseas investment in renewable energy has for the first...
Industrywhattheythink.com

Xiamen Hexing Packaging Installs China’s First HP PageWide Corrugated Press to Drive Digital Transformation of Packaging Industry

Investing in HP PageWide T400S Digital Corrugated Packaging Press, HXPP achieves scale-production of corrugated packaging. Xiamen Hexing Packaging Co., Ltd (HXPP) has acquired China’s first HP PageWide digital press to meet the growing demand for customized corrugated packaging. The installation of the HP PageWide T400S press at HXPP's production site in Huayi, Hubei will help HXPP achieve large-scale production of corrugated printing products.
China101.9 KELO-FM

China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy is ‘justified defence’, envoy says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s “wolf warrior diplomacy”, an aggressive and often abrasive stance adopted by its diplomats since 2020, is simply “justified defence” against attacks by a West determined to contain it, one of Beijing’s most outspoken ambassadors said. “In the eyes of the Westerners, our diplomacy is on the...
Aerospace & DefenseAustralian News

Urgent: Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-12 mission meet press

JIUQUAN, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, the three Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-12 mission, met the press on Wednesday. The Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship is expected to be launched at 9:22 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, for the construction of the country's space station, the China Manned Space Agency announced earlier on Wednesday.
EconomyThe Verge

Jaguar Land Rover says it’s developing a hydrogen-powered prototype vehicle

Jaguar Land Rover is working on a prototype hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), which it plans to start testing later this year, the company announced. The vehicle is based on its Land Rover Defender, and the company says it will focus its testing on “key attributes” such as fuel consumption and off-road capabilities.
Economykdal610.com

Geely’s EV brand Zeekr sells out of deliverable cars for this year

BEIJING (Reuters) – Zeekr, a new premium electric vehicle (EV) brand launched this year by Geely, has sold out of deliveries for this year, Chief Executive An Conghui said on Tuesday. Geely, the owner of Volvo Cars, in April launched Zeekr to target growing Chinese demand for premium EVs that...
EconomyThe Auto Chanel

Geely Takes China's Lead Developing Another American Invention - Methanol Vehicles (Boy Are Our "Experts" Stupid!)

Co-Publishers Note: After a 2006 visit to USC to meet with the authors of Beyond Oil and Gas; The Methanol Economy" where we learned how Methanol can easily become the world's zero emissions mobility fuel, and as a benefit clean Methanol can be made from dirty coal. As a follow up to our meeting I visited with Kentucky's Coal Czar to offer what The Auto Channel saw as a slam dunk...revive the Coal industry, eliminate poison gasoline and keep mother nature happy...what a concept for cash starved Kentucky... but I guess I was speaking Brooklynese because our meeting went nowhere and I was sent on my way. Now here it is 2021 15 years later and the Chinese (of course) are working to clean their air and profit from their Methanol investments...its amazing just how blind American Bureaucrats are to recognize change that will be good for America...oh well.
Carsgasgoo.com

Geely applies for patent related to autonomous driving method backed by cooperative vehicle infrastructure system

Shanghai (Gasgoo)- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) and Geely Automotive Research Institute (Ningbo) Co.,Ltd. on June 8 unveiled a patent filed for “an autonomous driving method, system, and vehicle using cooperative vehicle infrastructure system (CVIS)”, which is still under review, according to the business information provider Qichacha. Photo credit:...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tesla's China-made vehicle sales surge 29% in May - auto association

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By...
Marketsmorns.ca

China’s crackdown means Bitcoin is working, says crypto miner

China’s crackdown on Bitcoin (BTC) mining and cryptocurrency trading recently became a primarydriver for the red candlesticks on crypto market charts. But one Bitcoin mining engineer believes China’s ban on crypto is “fantastic news.”. Brandon Arvanaghi, a former security engineer at crypto exchange Gemini, compared China’s harsh stance against Bitcoin...
ChinaPosted by
The Hill

Hong Kong's Lam says China has helped restore 'stability'

The chief executive of Hong Kong on Sunday said China has helped restore “stability” in the city. Reuters reported that Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Hong Kong’s strategy to improve its standing as a global financial hub involves an increase in integration with mainland China. Lam added that lending to...