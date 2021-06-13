Cancel
Huron, OH

Meet the Authors: Farmer Lee Jones, Jacob Grant among authors in virtual events this week

Columbus Dispatch
 9 days ago

• Farmer Lee Jones: The author of the new cookbook, “The Chef’s Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables, with Recipes” will speak with ice-cream entrepreneur Jeni Britton Bauer in a virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For decades, Jones, along with his father and brother, have run The Chef’s Garden near Huron, Ohio. Tickets to the event, presented by Gramercy Books, cost $5 or $64 that includes a copy of the cookbook. Go to www.eventbrite.com or visit www.gramercybooksbexley.com.

