Native Plant | White fringe tree a hardy specimen that produces exotic flowers
Editor's note: Once a month, the OSU Extension master gardener's office of Franklin County profiles a plant that occurs naturally in central Ohio. In late May to early June a small native tree stands out in the landscape. With billowy masses of ribbon-like, aromatic flowers, the white fringe tree — Chionanthus virginicus — provides a stunning visual specimen for any site. One of our most outstanding ornamental natives, the white fringe tree was an early favorite North American import of British horticulturists.www.dispatch.com