Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, OH

Native Plant | White fringe tree a hardy specimen that produces exotic flowers

Columbus Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Once a month, the OSU Extension master gardener's office of Franklin County profiles a plant that occurs naturally in central Ohio. In late May to early June a small native tree stands out in the landscape. With billowy masses of ribbon-like, aromatic flowers, the white fringe tree — Chionanthus virginicus — provides a stunning visual specimen for any site. One of our most outstanding ornamental natives, the white fringe tree was an early favorite North American import of British horticulturists.

www.dispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Maine State
State
Minnesota State
County
Franklin County, OH
Franklin County, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plant#Flowers#Fringe#Plants#Osu#North American#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningbalconygardenweb.com

24 Best Hanging Basket Flowers | Flowering Plants for Hanging Baskets

USDA Zones: 8-11 The waxy flowers bloom in a range of charming shades and add an interesting aspect to the hanging baskets. Hang them where they get lots of sun. Hanging fuchsias like ‘Cecile,’ ‘Claudia,’ and ‘Dark eyes’ are a great choice for hanging baskets. They also attract hummingbirds and do well in cool or coastal areas.
GardeningBlock Island Times

Show of snow-white flowers

Perhaps most “islanders” and visitors noticed the outstanding display of the white flowering Japanese Rose – better known as the multiflora rose. Back in the 1940s and the early 50s this was touted and advertised as a “living hedge,” recommended by the United States Conservation Service for hedge-row planting, where it not only affords an excellent medium for holding soil in place, but also is a perfect barrier and source of food for wild life. A large number of folks on the island must have been intrigued by the proponents of this plant since it has obviously spread throughout.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Plant for Pollinators Village Challenge encourages supporting native pollinators

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township Environmental Services Department encourages Township residents to support pollinators by registering their landscape or garden as a Pollinator Garden. Registrations received from June 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021 will be included in the 2021 Plant for Pollinators Village Challenge which raises scholarship money for Woodlands students.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

15 Best Plants for Planting Under Trees

You love your trees, but you don’t love that expanse underneath where grass just won’t grow! And we won’t lie: Planting under trees, which is also known as “dry shade,” is one of the more challenging garden conditions to tackle. You’re contending with a lack of direct sunlight, and the fact that plants must compete with the tree for moisture. But you’re not stuck with a big, barren patch of dirt in your garden! There are plenty of groundcovers, perennials, and even small shrubs that do well under trees. Pay attention to a few things: If it’s a perennial or shrub, make sure it will survive winters in your USDA Hardiness zone (find yours here). Also, dig individual holes, rather than tilling up the whole area and disturbing lots of the tree’s surface roots. Finally, just because a plant tolerates dry conditions doesn’t mean zero water; you’ll still need to water well the first year as plants get established and during dry spells in subsequent seasons.
Bessie, OKcordellbeacon.com

Deadheading flowering plants keeps them beautiful and healthy

My daughter and I had a funny discussion the other day regarding her beautiful Hydrangea Macrophylla. The Hydrangea was already in full bloom when she bought it mid-April to plant in her large concrete pot that sits on her porch A couple of days ago, she sent me a picture of this beauty and then called to ask me what was wrong with it. She explained that she had been watering it like I told her to and was taking very good care of it but all of a sudden something was wrong. It was dying. I examined the photo a little closer because it looked just as healthy as it did when she planted it. Chuckling, I explained that the flowers were dying off and the plant had nothing wrong with it, that is just the way it is. She was devasted, “They can’t die, it has to have flowers, that’s why I like it” she said.
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

Mississippi heat can be trying for flowering plants

Spring flowers are usually easy, with azaleas and other early-blooming shrubs poking us in our color-starved eyes. But it takes a real trouper to hold up at all, much less shine, in the heat and humidity of Mississippi’s torrid summers. As much as we love our cannas, purple coneflowers, lantana,...
GardeningThe Daily South

5 Summer Flowers You’ll Hardly Ever Have to Water

Weeding and watering are my two least favorite gardening activities, especially in summer. Thorough mulching takes care of the first, but reducing the second also requires choosing the right plants. I prefer those that sip, not gulp. In fact, any plant that can't go a week without me standing at the end of a hose will suffer a short and miserable life.
Gardeningabc10.com

It's time to plant these heat-loving flowers in your garden

DENVER — The highlight of the June garden is the blooming of my beautybush (Kolkwitzia amabilis). This Chinese shrub was first introduced to this country in the 1930s and was popular for a few decades. My beautybush was probably planted during this time frame. There wasn't much life to it...
Agriculturecedarcityutah.com

Protect your harvest by managing insects on vegetables, herbs

FEATURE —Homegrown fresh vegetables not only taste better; they are more nutritious. Plus, you can control what products are applied to the plants to control insect pests and disease. The first steps to growing a productive vegetable garden and protecting your harvest begin with proper planning and care. Select the...
Agriculturefarmersalmanac.com

Baby’s Breath: Tiny White Flowers That Steal The Show

Baby’s breath is one of the most popular flowers available at florists. That’s because these tiny white flowers make a big statement. They provide the perfect accent to bolder, showier flowers like roses, allowing them to shine while remaining a quiet beauty in the background. If you enjoy dried flower...
Gardeningphsonline.org

Plant Paradise Found at the Flower Show

Calling all plant lovers! If you haven’t been to this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show, “HABITAT: Nature’s Masterpiece,” at FDR Park in South Philadelphia, set aside your garden scissors and watering hose and plan a plantastic day like no other. Tickets are available online or onsite through Sunday, June 13. A...
Gardeningbroomfieldenterprise.com

People and plants: Pesky pests

Each summer, I increasingly see more photos posted on social media from frustrated gardeners asking other equally frustrated gardeners the inevitable question: What is eating my plant? Well-meaning folks who may have experienced a similar problem in the past offer up advice. Sometimes, the advice is not too far off. However, a large majority of the time that amateur sleuth has missed the mark.
Gardeningaccessnepa.com

Deadly poisonous plant widespread in state now in bloom

Tall, shrub-like weeds with clusters of tiny white flowers that look a lot like oversized Queen Anne’s lace are lining roadways, fields, fencerows and waterways across Pennsylvania. But don’t go picking any of those bright blooms without protective covering. And you really don’t want it for any floral arrangement. Those...
GardeningSteamboat Pilot & Today

Master Gardener: How to perfectly plant a tree

Of all the plants you might plant on your property, trees are usually the most expensive, last the longest and make the largest impact. Yet, improper planting techniques doom many trees to lackluster growth if not outright death. Following are the proven steps for best tree planting practices. 1. Determine...
Environmentnetwerk24.com

Little hands planting big trees

Little hands eagerly took part in planting indigenous trees, bulbous plants and shrubs at the Mosselbank River in Fisantekraal to celebrate World Environment Day on Saturday 5 June. Garden Cities and the Mosselbank River Conservation Team (MRCT) hosted the planting day at the river edges of the Mosselbank River to...
AgricultureCarnarsie Courier

Everything’s “Peachy” At P.S. 276 Tree Planting

The garden already has a pear and an apple tree, so the peach tree was a nice addition. Horticulturist Sebert Harper tested the students’ knowledge and taught them some new facts before placing the tree into the ground. Each 3rd grader had the opportunity to cover the tree roots with fresh soil. Two students, Ethan and Siamara, successfully identified the leaf arrangement as “alternate” by comparing a sample from the peach tree to three different types of arrangements depicted on a mural inside the garden. A plague entitled “P.S. 276 STEAM Garden” was also placed on the wall by Assemblywoman Williams and School Principal Yasmine Fidelia.