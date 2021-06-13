The Hypocrisy of G7: Criticise Bitcoin Mining but Protect Fossil Fuel Industry

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange website Binance, has taken to Twitter to take on criticisms of the digital money’s energy use – and apparently subtweet Tesla CEO Elon Musk.“When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly. When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern”, Zhao tweeted.When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly.When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern. 😂🤷🤷‍♀️— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 31, 2021The statement appears to be referencing the...