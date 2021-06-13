Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The Hypocrisy of G7: Criticise Bitcoin Mining but Protect Fossil Fuel Industry

By George Ferns Marcus Gomes
cryptonews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Ferns, Lecturer in Management, Employment and Organisation, Cardiff University, Marcus Gomes, Lecturer in Organisation Studies and Sustainability, Cardiff University. The climate crisis is certain to be a hot topic at the G7 summit in Cornwall. While the leaders of the world’s richest countries agree in theory on the need to reach net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, they remain faithful to a fossil fuel industry reluctant to substantively change its business model.

cryptonews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Industry#Bitcoin Mining#Cardiff University#Bp#Exxon Mobil#Shell#Green Bitcoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Fossil fuel firms face new challenge over 'greenwashing' ads

WASHINGTON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As oil and gas majors increasingly tout their green credentials, climate change activists who say such claims are misleading are pursuing a new avenue to hold companies to account. While several U.S. states and cities have filed lawsuits against fossil fuel firms over “greenwashing” in...
Energy Industryenvironmentaldefence.ca

A safe future for people and the the planet means immediately stopping fossil fuel expansion

In a remarkable new report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) finds that in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees–the goal of the Paris Agreement and a critical threshold for climate change–the world must stop approving fossil fuel projects AND significantly ramp down the production of all fossil fuels: coal, oil, and fossil gas. This is a huge deal. The IEA is the world’s foremost authority on energy, relied upon by governments and the private sector around the world.
Energy Industrylombardodier.com

Carbon costs and the G7’s fossil fuel pledge pave path to net zero

The G7 has committed to phase-out subsidies for fossil fuels by 2025, allowing more accurate, and higher carbon pricing. The IMF has proposed setting a minimum carbon price and the EU will overhaul its emissions trading system next month. While regulatory changes make carbon hard to value, investors need to...
Energy IndustryFuturity

Team links fossil fuel to more than 1 million deaths in 2017

More than one million deaths worldwide were attributable to the burning of fossil fuels in 2017, according to a new study. More than half of those deaths were attributable to coal. Researchers from around the world comprehensively examined the sources and health effects of air pollution—not just on a global...
Marketsworldnewsinfo4u.com

China steps up crackdown on bitcoin mining industry

China’s largest bitcoin producing provinces have intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in the latest sign of how global authorities are toughening their stance on the rapidly growing digital asset markets. The country’s bitcoin mining operations, the power-hungry process of computational puzzle-solving that creates new units of the virtual currency,...
Marketsbitcoinerx.com

Bitcoin Mining Council to deal with negative bitcoin narratives

During its inaugural meeting that was hosted on Twitter Spaces, the newly formed Bitcoin Mining Council publicly announced its aim to deal with negative media narratives that have been plaguing the crypto landscape for quite some time now. In the event, the council discussed the bad publicity that has been...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Binance CEO mocks Elon Musk over Tesla’s bitcoin ‘hypocrisy’

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange website Binance, has taken to Twitter to take on criticisms of the digital money’s energy use – and apparently subtweet Tesla CEO Elon Musk.“When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly. When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern”, Zhao tweeted.When you use electricity to run cars, it’s environmentally friendly.When you use electricity to run the most efficient financial networks in the world, it’s an environmental concern. 😂🤷🤷‍♀️— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 31, 2021The statement appears to be referencing the...
Maine Stateelectrek.co

Maine becomes the first US state to divest from fossil fuels

Maine has become the first US state to pass statewide legislation to divest from fossil fuels. LD 99, “An Act To Require the State To Divest Itself of Assets Invested in the Fossil Fuel Industry,” was signed late Wednesday by Governor Janet Mills (D-ME). A divestment plan is now required by 2026.
Energy Industrythebrick.house

Fossil Fuel-Funded Think Tank Takes Tonko to Coal Country

The Bipartisan Policy Center is a D.C. think tank that presents itself as being above the fray of petty politics and concerned instead with the very serious business of crafting policies built on “the best ideas from both parties.” It was founded in 2007 by four former Senate majority leaders who had moved into the lobbying industry and is funded by a mix of major foundations, large corporations, and wealthy individuals.
Energy IndustryClimate Depot

Tom Switzer: Reports of fossil fuels’ death are greatly exaggerated

Https://www.thegwpf.com/reports-of-fossil-fuels-death-are-greatly-exaggerated/. Tom Switzer: Reports of fossil fuels’ death are greatly exaggerated. The Global Warming Policy Forum / by bennypeiser / 12h. The green lobby claims that fossil fuels are on borrowed time and that wind power and solar panels will transform the energy landscape. But they are mistaken. Great efforts...
Energy IndustryClimate Depot

Global fossil fuel use similar to 10 years ago, report says

Https://www.thegwpf.com/global-fossil-fuel-use-similar-to-10-years-ago-report-says/. Global fossil fuel use similar to 10 years ago, report says. The Global Warming Policy Forum / by bennypeiser / 12h. The share of fossil fuels in the world’s total energy mix is as high as a decade ago, despite the falling cost of renewables and pressure on governments...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Climate explained: could biofuels replace all fossil fuels in New Zealand?

Climate Explained is a collaboration between The Conversation, Stuff and the New Zealand Science Media Centre to answer your questions about climate change. If you have a question you'd like an expert to answer, please send it to climate.change@stuff.co.nz. A quick look at the numbers suggests New Zealand would have...
Energy Industryautomotiveworld.com

Ban fossil fuels but don’t kill the ICE, say powertrain suppliers

The death of the internal combustion engine (ICE) has been a lingering threat for companies reliant on the sale of diesel and gasoline vehicles. The move to zero emissions vehicles is now an inevitability as regulations tighten and governments around the world look to outlaw the sale of new ICE cars.
Energy Industrytheiet.org

UK grid on track for fossil fuel-free periods by 2025

The National Grid Electricity Systems Operator (ESO) has reported that by mid-decade the electricity system will be able to be supported entirely by zero-carbon sources, rather than having to keep fossil fuels on line to retain stability. This could see the British grid powered entirely without fossil fuels in just...
Environmenttechinvestornews.com

G7 Nations Spend More On Fossil Fuels Than Green Energy

G7 Nations Spend More On Fossil Fuels Than Green Energy. Development charity Tearfund published a report in collaboration with the International Institute for Sustainable Development and the Overseas Development Institute ahead of the G7 summit. As Statista's Niall McCarthy reports, it found that G7 countries are spending billions of dollars...
Energy IndustryBuffalo News

Letter: Legislation to attach fees to fossil fuels helps WNY

Here and throughout the United States, businesses are creating jobs – and profits – by expressing publicly their commitment to reducing climate change and promoting climate action. They realize that global warming threatens assets, operations, supply chains and, indeed, our entire way of life, through sea level rise, record-breaking heatwaves and fire seasons, Lake Erie algal blooms, Lake Ontario flooding and droughts.
Energy Industrygreekherald.com

Anglo's coal retreat may boost SA fossil-fuel output

Anglo American exited its SA coal business this week - but there's a potential catch. The spinoff, Thungela Resources, could end up generating more greenhouse gases than the mines that have gradually been run down by Anglo. CEO July Ndlovu expects seaborne coal demand to remain constant for at least...
Energy Industrymadison

Don't invest in fossil fuel storage -- Kathy Strube

I really object to the WE Energies proposal to spend $370 million plus interest, totaling $460 million. The proposal aims to build storage tanks in Ixonia and Bluff Creek to hold excess liquified natural gas storage used to heat homes, just in case it gets too cold for days a year.