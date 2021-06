Ubisoft’s commitment to Steep did not leave anyone indifferent, and it is clear that this multiplayer adventure sports title needed to change its approach to generate a greater impact in the current market. Y Riders Republic appears to have learned its lesson and formed an important part of the company’s conference at E3 2021.. What is shown? Quite spectacular, and it is hard for me to think that someone who has seen how a dangerous mountain is descended by bicycle with the camera in the first person has not been shocked.