It had been two weeks since the earth had come back together, and zarhae was still in pain. The curse hadn’t spread any more, but it was still there. He truly wanted to be rid of it, but he just couldn’t figure out how. He had looked through the entirety of A Wolven Guide to the Arcane, but had found nothing he could currently do. He had tried to keep a normal day, but it was impossible with the random spasms from the pain. He thought of all of this, a nagging feeling of missing something, as he tried to sleep. And finally, he was able to sleep.