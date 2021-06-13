USD 475 saves millions of dollars by reducing energy usage

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. – By working diligently and partnering with Cenergistic, Geary County Schools USD 475 has saved $4,061,471 in energy usage since 2015. According to a USD 475 new release, Cenergistic’s Energy Management Specialist David Wert has been assigned to advise the district and monitor the energy usage, with frequent audits and inspections of each facility within the district. “Cenergistic is proving itself to be a partner to more than energy savings and cost avoidance. Two recent examples include a walk-through of the H.D. Karns building during spring break. He discovered a roof leak over the main gym. It was determined that he found it within a couple hours of its occurrence, and his timely report to maintenance staff saved thousands of dollars in damage to the gym floor,” said David Wild, chief operations officer for the district.