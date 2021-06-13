Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geary County, KS

USD 475 saves millions of dollars by reducing energy usage

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. – By working diligently and partnering with Cenergistic, Geary County Schools USD 475 has saved $4,061,471 in energy usage since 2015. According to a USD 475 new release, Cenergistic’s Energy Management Specialist David Wert has been assigned to advise the district and monitor the energy usage, with frequent audits and inspections of each facility within the district. “Cenergistic is proving itself to be a partner to more than energy savings and cost avoidance. Two recent examples include a walk-through of the H.D. Karns building during spring break. He discovered a roof leak over the main gym. It was determined that he found it within a couple hours of its occurrence, and his timely report to maintenance staff saved thousands of dollars in damage to the gym floor,” said David Wild, chief operations officer for the district.

jcpost.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Geary County, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Geary County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Savings#Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

County will apply for American Rescue Plan money

Geary County is due to receive $6.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding. On Monday County Commission Chair Trish Giordano said the governing body signed a resolution to apply for the funding. Possible uses of the money are in sight, explained Giordano. "We have a couple of water districts that...