There is a ton of anticipation for the next Call of Duty video game title. Each year we receive a new installment to the Call of Duty franchise and it has fans eagerly awaiting news regarding where the game will take place, its narrative, but most of all the multiplayer gameplay aspect. We just received our first look at the new Battlefield 2042 title earlier today and if you were hoping to see the Call of Duty 2021 video game installment during E3 2021 will be left disappointed as the game will not be featured.