Seating locations are currently available for games from May 23 through July 10. Seat selection for games between August 15 and September 19 will be available at a later time. Due to COVID-19 guidelines from the WNBA, CDC, and local public health/government departments, all seating inside Wintrust Arena will be based on socially distant pods. Additional health and safety guidelines will also be in place for all attendees and all fans will be required to adhere to all health and safety measures in and around Wintrust Arena, including but not limited to wearing a mask. For complete details and information on the Chicago Sky’s game day COVID-19 guidelines, please visit our Gameday Guide.