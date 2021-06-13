Cancel
Astronomy

3 Signs Are Going To Experience Major Highs The Week Of June 14

Elite Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seasons are changing, the zodiac wheel is turning, and there’s always something new in store for you. If you think things have grown stagnant and stalled, get ready for what the cosmos have in store next. This week, you’re replacing the replenishing showers of spring with the energizing heat of summer, and the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 14, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — are embracing this shift most of all.

www.elitedaily.com
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Astronomy
Astronomy
Science
Science
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Leo, Your June Horoscope Calls For Some Necessary "Me Time"

You may be rethinking how you participate in various social scenarios as your Leo June 2021 horoscope begins. After all, Mercury will still be retrograding through your 11th house of community, encouraging you to reconnect with old friends and consider the impact your interpersonal alliances have on your overall growth and self-betterment. In fact, as Venus enters your quiet 12th house on June 2, you may feel like indulging in alone time. Don’t underestimate the power of RSVPing “Yes” to some rejuvenating solitude!
Astronomy

Every Single Sign Has A Lot To Look Forward To This Week — Especially Water Signs

Cancer season has only just begun and it’s already downright magical. After all, Cancer is the zodiac sign ruled by the moon — ruler of your subconscious and your heart — which makes this season one that’s filled with love, nurturing, and imaginative thinking. It will also bring your repressed emotions to the surface as your empathy detectors start picking all sorts of beautiful things up. I know feeling your feelings isn’t always easy, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 21, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — then you have nothing to be afraid of.
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Urges You To Lean Into The Chaos

Good morning, gorgeous! Your weekly horoscope for June 14-20 2021 is here. Our week begins on a frustrating note when Saturn (planet of restriction) in Aquarius squares Uranus (planet of surprises) in Taurus on Monday. This is an intense aspect that could bring up sudden and unpleasant changes in our lives, making most fixed signs anxious and uncomfortable. Lean into the chaos if you want to make it through.
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Cancer, Your June Horoscope Is All About Purging Negativity

You may start off the month feeling more quiet and contemplative, because your Cancer June 2021 horoscope begins with Mercury retrograding through your introspective 12th house. This could bring up some uncomfortable emotions, but it will also be an incredibly opportunity to look inward and embrace healing. Don’t let that get you down, because on June 2, Venus will also enter Cancer, which means the cosmos are sending you love and positive vibrations. Embrace all the extra attention you’re about to receive!
Astronomy

This Week's Full Moon Is Asking That You Take A Much-Needed Rest

The last couple lunations have been intense — we’ve had back-to-back eclipses within the last month — so the upcoming full moon in Capricorn on June 24 will be the first “regular” one since April 26. As Gemini season comes to an end, and we move into the summer months, Cancer season is encouraging you to initiate things that bring you emotional security and comfort in your life, even if it doesn’t propel you closer to your work-related ambitions. The spiritual meaning of the June 2021 full moon is all about reevaluating your relationship with productivity, and asking yourself whether you are making enough room in your life for emotional comfort and security, or putting it on hold for your goals.
Astronomy

The Last Supermoon Of 2021 Happens This Week

June’s full moon — known as the Strawberry Moon — takes place on June 24. It also will be a supermoon, meaning it will appear larger and brighter than other full moons. First things first: Will the moon appear pink or strawberry colored? Unfortunately, while it will appear large and bright, the moon will be its usual yellowish color when it rises above the horizon.
Palm Springs, CAKESQ

Letting go of excessive heat this week with temperatures closer to average

Palm Springs broke record high temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sunday was still hot with a high temperature reaching 118° but not record breaking. The ridge of high pressure that brought the excessive heat last week is now pushing south. A weak trough of low pressure in the northwest will help to spread some cooling inland through Wednesday. Temperatures for the desert will be closer to average, which is around 105° this time of year.
Science

One week down, one week to go!

Hello BioBlitz participants! We’re half way through our two-week self-guided BioBlitz at Little Too Much Lake SNA! So far, we have 93 observations, 66 species, 18 identifiers, and 3 observers! This is wonderful, thank you for helping document the biodiversity of this site and keep up the great work! We have one more week left, and we’d love to see a few more observers out at the site documenting species. Check out the previous journal post for details on visiting Little Too Much Lake SNA to make observations.
Video Games

WoW Shadowlands Weekly Reset Breakdown June 22

WoW Shadowlands is out of its standstill with the update 9.1 release date finally revealed, and the June 22 weekly reset is almost here!. Here's what we expect from WoW Shadowlands this week and the weekly reset that sets it off. WoW Shadowlands Weekly Reset - June 22. The next...
Religion

Mandi's Weekly Challenge

Weekly Challenge: Enjoy the “good stuff”. Is anyone ever truly happy? It seems we live in a needy world of future wants and waiting to be happy. Stop this week and find things happening right now that you can be happy with. Happiness is not found when we have everything...
Astronomy

LOOK UP: Strawberry Supermoon appears this week

The last supermoon of 2021 will appear for three days from June 24 to June 26. The last supermoon of 2021 will appear for three days from June 24 to June 26. Although this supermoon is called the “strawberry” moon ,there is no tint to the moon. The supermoon name...
Beauty & Fashion
Teen Vogue

Weekly Horoscope: June 20-26

This weekly horoscope means the end of the school year has finally come, making it a wonderful time to sit back and reflect as we ride the vibes of the new season. Summer is finally here! Before you head out and celebrate during the Summer Solstice, be aware that there are major dramas that are unfolding this week. Power struggles are creating conflicts with those you love. Therefore, it’s important to meditate on the best course of action before moving forward with a plan that can go awry during Thursday’s Strawberry Full Moon.
Music

Weekly Zodiac Signs

Aries – This week you will be coming to a conclusion. Given enhanced transparency about where you’re heading, you’ll be clearer; the proper words will flow off your tongue effortlessly. You’ll be able to understand your greatest desires if you follow your ambitions with enthusiasm. On Friday and over the weekend, your self-assurance could give you the impression of becoming conceited.
Gambling

Great Weekly Promos and Daily Winners are Welcome at Uptown Aces

Play Uptown Aces this week for some great weekly promos. Uptown invites all its players, and new ones, to stop by and play a few spins on your favorite slot. Why not play your favorite games with some extra cash?. Who doesn’t love extra cash? Uptown Aces is giving away...
Astronomy

The largest comet in history is flying towards the center of the Solar System: it's almost a planet

Astronomers have discovered an object that is about to approach the Sun. Its orbit is 600,000 years old. Scientists recently identified the 2014 UN271 object by analyzing Dark Energy Survey data from 2014 to 2018. Recall that the Dark Energy Survey is an astronomical survey in the visible and near-infrared regions of the spectrum, which aims to study the dynamics of the expansion of the Universe and the growth of its large-scale structure.
Lifestyle

Horoscopes: Your horoscope for next week from astrologer Russell Grant

Aries (March 21/April 20) Give some thought to a financial problem that isn’t going to go away. All financial doors will seem to be securely locked. If on the other hand a friend promised to pay back a loan by the end of the week, there is no harm in reminding them of how much they owe you.
Movies
104.5 KDAT

The Strangely Normal Experience of Going Back to the Theater

On March 10, 2020, I did something I had done every single week for the past 15 years for the last time: I took the subway into Manhattan and went to a movie theater for a press screening. The film was Bloodshot. Ten days later, all non-essential businesses were ordered closed by the governor.