How a Spanish designer brought colour to every corner of her London home
Sandra Barrio von Hurter lives and breathes colour, from the cheeky cherries that dangle from her jewellery to the sun-blasted yellow of her kitchen. Her business, Sandralexandra was in its early days when the first lockdown hit last year, so she feared that when stockists (including Harvey Nichols and Selfridges) closed their doors, she would be in trouble. But then her earrings became a must-have Zoom accessory, and online sales took off.www.telegraph.co.uk