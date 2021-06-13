How a Spanish designer brought colour to every corner of her London home

“Black Lives Matter” – The rallying cry that went from a hashtag to a global movement, and a designer that personifies your stand on fabric. Brands donated millions to anti-racism campaigns, playing a key role in the push for policy changes – but how many are sticking it through? While companies donate to such movements in line with their CSR, their priority is meeting their bottom line and bringing returns to shareholders. So, despite how worthy a cause is, it ends up taking a backseat to corporate goals, slowing it down. Popular apparel brands committing to the BLM movement already took off the mentions from their websites within months after “the noise simmered down”. But you can’t blame them – they have a business to run, profits to make, and targets to hit.