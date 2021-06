Accolades continue to pour in for the Hartselle Tigers following their runner-up finish in the 6A State Championship game. Elliott Bray helped lead the Tigers to Montgomery by his play on the mound and in the field. He finished the season 9-3 with a 1.26 ERA. He pitched 78 innings with 124 strikeouts and just 31 walks. He held opposing batters to a .204 average and allowed only 14 earned runs.