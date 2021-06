​​​​​THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State government has decided to ensure the internet for all children to facilitate online education. The education department has decided to extend the trial telecast of the education programme first bell 2.0 until June 18, through the victors’ channel. The retelecast of the programmes which were aired on the first week of June for preprimary classes to 10th standard students will be held between June 14th-18th. From June 21 onwards new classes will be telecasted through the channel. Plus two classes will be retelecasted from June 14th -18th under the same schedule under which the classes were telecasted between June 7-11. The trial run was extended by another week with the sole intention of ensuring the internet for all children.