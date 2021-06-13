New annual scholarship established in memory of wife at LCC
Robert Reynolds of Jones County lost his beloved wife, Gail B. Reynolds, of more than 28 years in November 2020. Her health had been declining since the beginning of 2020. He described her as a compassionate and caring person and because of those qualities, Robert wanted to do something to help others in her memory. He established an annual scholarship at Lenoir Community College through its Foundation, and hopes to encourage others to do the same.www.neusenews.com