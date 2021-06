Rafael Nadal was forced to produce his best tennis in an intense and bruising quarterfinal match with 10th seed Diego Schwartzman, with the Spaniard triumphing 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0. At one point it looked as if Schwartzman could pull off the upset, as the King of Clay looked devoid of energy during the third set. However after refueling at a change of ends, Nadal produced tennis that was on a different level, even for Nadal’s usual high standards, and he bulldozed his way through Schwartzman in the fourth set.