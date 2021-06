One of the most special guests at Summer Game Fest 2021 has been Giancarlo Esposito, the actor who plays characters like Gus Fring (Breaking Bad) or Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian). He is also one of the stars of Far Cry 6, the video game developed by Ubisoft Toronto, where he plays the fearsome Anton Castillo. As dictator of the island of Yara, a fictional nation located in the Pacific, he rules with an iron hand. His intention is to restore splendor to the country, even if for this he has to trample on his people. But Is Castillo a villain? For Esposito it is not, as he has commented during the event.