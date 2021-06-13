Bookies suspend betting on Nuno taking Everton post

It was a rough ride for Watford last week as they suffered their worst result of the season, falling to Liverpool 5-nil in front of their home supporters. The newly-promoted side started their latest top-flight campaign on the right foot and had an impressive win over Aston Villa. Since then, however, Watford has been on a slide, having only one other success in their past seven and that coming against league door stops, Norwich City. Things aren’t getting any easier for Watford as they travel to Merseyside, this time to face the blue side of the city. Can Watford stop the rot as they plummet towards the drop zone, or will the Merseyside misery continue? We take a look at this pivotal match here on the EPL Betting Breakfast, but you can check out all the odds for this weekend’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO