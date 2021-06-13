The waterfront suites that will transform your family stay in Cornwall

Staircases have been around for centuries, and they’re not going anywhere. They are a staple in most homes, but many people don’t think about adding character to the home’s design. We all know that the staircase is an often overlooked area in our homes. When we think about making changes to space, we usually focus on the living room or dining room. But you don’t have the idea that this area can be transformed into one of your favorite areas in your home with just a few simple steps! Besides, It is one of the most overlooked features in a home. We use stairs every day without giving much thought to their design or functionality. But did you know that by changing just a few things about your staircase, you can create an attractive and stylish focal point for your home? Here are some ideas on how to make your staircase more beautiful and functional!