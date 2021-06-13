Cancel
The waterfront suites that will transform your family stay in Cornwall

By Hattie Garlick
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornwall may be consumed by all things G7 right now, but I have just found something rather wonderful there: the UK’s best hotel rooms for families. Watergate Bay has opened seven new “beach loft” suites. The hotel has long won over a mishmash of very comfortably-off characters with its high-luxury, low-formality formula. City workers slough off their suits and tread sand through the bar; actors and influencers shed their haunted look (but retain their sunglasses and baseball caps). The rest of us lose our grey pallor and begin to imagine daft things, such as turning our middle-aged bodies to the task of surfing.

www.telegraph.co.uk
