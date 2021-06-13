The culture war is real and we cannot afford to lose

Every leader has responsibility for creating a cultural environment where all employees feel included and valued. The job of diversity does not merely reside within the purview of the DEI lead in your company, because inclusion ultimately happens at the team level, where goals are assigned, and results are generated. While creating an inclusive culture is a challenge for any leader, it is increasingly so now, as the use of modern-day “swear words” around diversity have permeated our global lexicon. “Privilege” is one such word. It is a trigger for frustration and dissent, especially for those on the receiving end of that label. But what is privilege exactly and what can leaders do about it?