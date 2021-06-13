Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just celebrated their year anniversary in the sweetest way

Kendall Jenner is extremely private about her personal life. Unlike the rest of her family, the model typically keeps the details of her romances so under wraps, the world might not know she’s dating someone until after they’ve called it quits. Since her love life is so secretive, you may not even know who Kendall Jenner has dated — or has reportedly dated — over the years, though the list includes a lot of famous faces. From models and musicians to basketball players, Kenny has been connected with some pretty fascinating people during her time in the spotlight, though at the moment, it seems Jenner is off the market.