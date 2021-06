Start-of-Summer Free Delivery Deal Will Be Offered Nationwide June 21-27 “Our fans see huge value in using our app because of the ways we reward them for their loyalty. This promotion is another way we want to show them how much we appreciate their devotion to Pancheros,” said Ryan Murrin, Chief Marketing Officer for Pancheros Mexican Grill. “We can’t think of a better way to kick off summer than by giving our fans more opportunities to enjoy Pancheros. By eliminating delivery fees we are removing any barriers that may prevent our fans from ordering for delivery and showing them that Pancheros outside our four walls is just as delicious as when they come in or pick up.”