Betting offer: free bets for England vs Croatia

It's a matchup between unlikely rivals when England and Croatia face off on Sunday at London's Wembley Stadium in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match. The quadrennial tournament is starting almost a year late because of the pandemic. Qualifying was more than 18 months ago, when England won its group with a 7-0-1 record and a plus-31 goal differential. It will enter the tournament among the betting favorites at +600 to win the championship in the latest Euro 2020 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Croatia also won its group, with a 7-2-1 mark, scoring 17 goals in the eight matches. Croatia beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semifinals in 2018, but the English won the most recent meeting, 2-1 in November 2018.