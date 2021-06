French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova's twin titles at Roland Garros earned jumps in the WTA rankings to No. 15 in singles and No. 1 in doubles. The women's and men's rankings released Monday determine which players are eligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, which start next month. Each country can send as many as four women and four men in singles, and 17-year-old Coco Gauff rose two spots to a career-best No. 23, which makes her the fourth-highest woman from the United States.