Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bar Harbor, ME

Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine, USA

By Michael Thomas
landscapephotographymagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Acadia National Park is a small park, it packs a variety of natural features in its compact size. There are miles of rocky shoreline, ponds and tarns, forests and high hilltop vistas. Because it occupies much of Mt Desert Island, it offers both sunrise and sunset possibilities. For whatever reason, sunrise seems to draw many more photographers than sunset does, the opposite of what I usually experience in other places. So I wasn’t surprised on this evening near Hunters Head to see only one other photographer in my general vicinity. In my many trips to Acadia, I have seen many colorful sunrises, but only a few dramatic sunsets. This was clearly the most breathtaking.

landscapephotographymagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunset, ME
State
Maine State
City
Bar Harbor, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadia National Park#Ebooks#Hunters Head#Reds#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
News Break
Cadillac
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.