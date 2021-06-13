Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine, USA

Even though Acadia National Park is a small park, it packs a variety of natural features in its compact size. There are miles of rocky shoreline, ponds and tarns, forests and high hilltop vistas. Because it occupies much of Mt Desert Island, it offers both sunrise and sunset possibilities. For whatever reason, sunrise seems to draw many more photographers than sunset does, the opposite of what I usually experience in other places. So I wasn’t surprised on this evening near Hunters Head to see only one other photographer in my general vicinity. In my many trips to Acadia, I have seen many colorful sunrises, but only a few dramatic sunsets. This was clearly the most breathtaking.