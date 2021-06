When I teach vegan cooking classes, one roadblock comes up for my students more than any other: tofu-phobia. It turns out many home cooks, even ones who are truly motivated to make more vegan meals, are so scared of these blocks of bean curd that they’ve never even tried using tofu in their kitchens. It’s a missed opportunity for great nutrition and flavor. But once I've walked them through a few simple and delicious ways to prepare tofu (and, crucially, once they've tasted the dishes), students get it. Tofu, a rich source of protein and fiber, readily soaks up other aromas and can take on a full range of textures from creamy to crunchy.