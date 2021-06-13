Popular church youth minister, musician and artist says he's back in Yakima for good

Sonny Salsbury, well-known in Yakima as a singer and musician, youth minister and artist, first moved to the city in 1969. The California native and his wife, Linda, stayed for eight years while he was youth director for First Presbyterian Church, now Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church. In 1977, they moved to La Jolla, Calif., and lived there for five years. Then he and Linda took a year-and-a-half-long road trip around the country to write, perform and sell his music.