Alexandre Texier's meteoric rise was well-chronicled. The Frenchman was picked in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft from the relatively obscure French professional league, then shot up the ranks, performing well in Finland's Liiga and the AHL before getting his first shot in the NHL as a 19-year old less than two years later. To say he was ahead of schedule would be an understatement. He scored in his second regular-season game, then scored twice in the playoffs shortly thereafter.